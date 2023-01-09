Pathaan' trailer to drop at 11 am tomorrow

With only a few days left for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan's release the release official date of Pathaan's trailer was announced today. It will drop on January 10. Pathaan releases in the theaters on January 25. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The trailer of Pathaan is said to be loaded with patriotism, dialogues, action, and scale. According to insiders, it features SRK like never before and will be the talking point among cinema lovers across the globe upon its launch tomorrow morning. About the same, a trade source said, “Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10. The teaser sent internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown. The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer. Pathaan is a true blue theatrical event film and the trailer will justify that status.”

The source further added, “YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time, and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”