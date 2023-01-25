Pathaan Twitter Reviews: Shah Ruk Khan steals the show on his big comeback

: Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after four long years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Salman Khan is expected to have an extended cameo in the film and Shah Rukh had previously confirmed that the two actors shot together for the Siddharth Anand film. As per early reviews fans have called the film already a blockbuster. Pathaan marks the return of SRK to celluloid. The film is expected to make a staggering Rs 200 cr in its first five days. Choreographer Bosco Martis shared inside photos from Pathaan screening with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also called the film a 'super duper hit' as he wrote, "Pathaan is Superb Film it’s A Super Duper Hit."

BEST ENTER EVER FOR #SRK .. I repeat best ever !! #Pathaan — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan 1st half:-



Probably #ShahRukhKhan ’s most electric entry in years, followed by a skilfully choreographed action set piece w/ his iconic shotgun#JohnAbraham is receiving the maximum cheering!



The comedy is a hit & a miss slightly unnecessary.



2nd half ready! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan is STUPENDOUS! It’s adrenalin inducing stuff that’s gonna set box office on fire. What a SUPER ENTERTAINING film. From 1st to last frame, just Dhamaka all the way! #ShahRukhKhan makes the BIGGEST comeback of all times! Sorry, I am wrong. He never went away! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/fhaM4xHeRG — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 25, 2023



