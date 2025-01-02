'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh' Director Mudassar Aziz drops a quirky Poster of His Next Comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

From it’s title itself, Pooja Entertainment, seems to promise laughs with “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, a comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Happy Bhag Jayegi and the recent Khel Khel Mein. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, the film seems to have its target set on making audiences guffaw with this musical ride of relationships, chaos, and cackles. Scheduled to release on 21st February 2025, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The motion poster featuring a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti—has piqued curiosity, hinting at a crazy comedy of relationship confusion. Underlining that it’s not just a love triangle, but a “love circle,” sources close to the film shared that it’s an unpredictable tale of colliding romances where past takes on future. The makers took on to social media to share the poster and the poster has caught rapid attention with young Internet users tickled by the idea of “exes” battling current love in a relationship.

Aziz, known for his sharp wit and relatable storytelling, says "As a filmmaker, I’ve always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I’ve always been one for wholesome entertainers—movies that bring friends & families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film. It’s lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! " While exact plot details remain under wraps, the fresh pairing of the lead trio and Aziz’s past record of congregational comedies, have already created a buzz around the project.

With “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, Pooja Entertainment returns to its comedy roots, back to its home ground of iconic hits like Biwi No. 1 and Hero No.1. Producer Jackky Bhagnani says, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi is one of the most exciting films we’ve worked on at Pooja Entertainment. Mudassar Aziz has an incredible flair for creating relatable, laugh-out-loud stories, and this one is no exception. Arjun, Rakul, and Bhumi will bring fantastic energy and chemistry to the screen. It’s a fresh, modern take on relationships, and the story is filled with humor and heart. These are times when we can do with some laughter in our lives and our movies, and we’re thrilled to bring this family entertainer to audiences. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness and chaos in theaters!"

