Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav, family depart for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 12 : Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his son Tejashwi Yadav and family, has departed for Mumbai from Patna airport to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The wedding, scheduled for July 12, 2024, will take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The event has already attracted an array of high-profile guests.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has arrived in India, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and South Indian superstar Ram Charan were also seen arriving in the city for the festivities.

Additionally, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American boxing icon Mike Tyson were sighted at a private airport in Mumbai.

On Thursday night, reality television stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai, with Kim waving warmly to photographers as they exited the Kalina airport.

Kim chose a stylish nude dress paired with dark sunglasses, while Khloe opted for a casual white T-shirt and jeans. Social media users have expressed their excitement, with comments such as, "Can't keep calm as Kim is in India," reflecting the buzz surrounding the event.

Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also arrived in Mumbai, set to attend the wedding festivities.

The Ambani family recently conducted a special Shiv Shakti Puja at their residence to bless the couple. In a video shared online, family members including Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani participated in the sacred ritual.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at the Ambani's residence, Antilia, on July 8, attended by close family and notable Bollywood personalities.

Prior to this, Anant and Radhika participated in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony, which was shared on social media, showcasing Radhika in a stunning cream and golden saree, complemented by exquisite jewelry, while Anant wore a red kurta with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for underprivileged individuals on July 2. The festivities continued with a traditional Mameru ceremony on July 3 and a spectacular Sangeet ceremony on July 5, where pop star Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests.

