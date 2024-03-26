'Patna Shuklla’ director says writer only provide words, it's actors who breathe life into characters

Mumbai, March 26 Vivek Budakoti, the director of the upcoming Raveena Tandon-starrer streaming film ‘Patna Shuklla’, has shared that writers and directors can only provide words or the crack the right situation but ultimately it’s the actor who has to breathe life into a character and make it believable on the screen.

The director spoke about his experience of working with actress Raveena Tandon on the film.

The actress plays the titular role in the film of a lawyer, who goes above and beyond her duty to help a student fight a scam in the education system.

Elaborating on the same, Vivek said: ”It was quite a wonderful experience. Never for a moment did I feel that I was working with a star. She became part of the entire process, by blurring the lines between herself and Tanvi Shukla. As writers and directors we can provide words, but it is the actor that provides meaning to those words by infusing life into it.”

Vivek shared that working with the actress on the film has been a memorable experience for him, and he never felt like he was working with a star because Raveena was always eager to better her craft and lend authenticity to her part in the film.

The director further mentioned that although Tanvi Shukla and Raveena Tandon are two completely different personalities, in their own distinctive way yet they share the same soul.

“With Raveena at the helm, sometimes even a mundane line or a dialogue can sound so interesting and refreshing. Despite being an experienced actor, she was keen and willing to tap into her raw emotions to surprise us and perhaps herself too. And that, for me, is the hallmark of a good actor”, he added.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, the courtroom drama drops on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

