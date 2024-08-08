Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton to star in new horror thriller 'They Will Kill You'

Washington [US], August 8 : Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined the cast of the upcoming horror thriller 'They Will Kill You', which will be produced by Nocturna Pictures.

Nocturna, a new horror label launched this year by Skydance and 'It' filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, is spearheading the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New Line Cinema will co-finance and distribute the film, with Kirill Sokolov set to direct when production begins in mid-September.

The film stars Zazie Beetz as the protagonist, a woman who responds to a help-wanted advertisement for a housekeeper position in a mysterious New York City high-rise.

Unbeknownst to her, the building has a history of disappearances and is possibly under the influence of a Satanic cult.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'They Will Kill You' is described as a horror film infused with black humor, drawing tonal comparisons to 'Ready or Not' and 'The Raid'.

Arquette, known for her Academy Award-winning performance in 'Boyhood' and her recent work in Apple TV+ series 'Severance', will portray the head of the building's co-op.

Felton, famous for his role as Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' series, will play a cult member.

The script for 'They Will Kill You' was penned by Sokolov and Alex Litvak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producing the film are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance, alongside the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan, who previously produced the horror hit 'Longlegs.'

Executive producers include Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Nocturna, as well as Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

