Paul McCartney almost run over trying to recreate Abbey Road album cover

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Mary McCartney, the daughter of music legend Sir Paul McCartney and the late culinary entrepreneur Linda McCartney, who has been a successful businesswoman, has ventured into documentary filmmaking.

Her debut 'If These Walls Could Sing' celebrates 90 years of the world-famous London recording studio Abbey Road, where Mary spent a lot of time growing up, watching her parents recording tracks with Wings, the band Paul formed after The Beatles parted ways in 1970, reports 'The Mirror'.

"I was wondering if it was almost a bit too close to home. I'm a huge documentary watcher. I love them and I think the ones that are successful are the ones where it's something close to the director's heart. So this definitely fits the bill," she said.

As per 'The Mirror', one of Mary's favourite moments in the documentary is a modern-day cut of her dad Paul, 80, crossing the zebra crossing, which didn't go as smoothly as planned.

Her father was almost run over recreating the iconic Abbey Road album cover.

She told 'The Mirror', "The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny. As we were leaving (the studio), I said, 'I'll film you (on the crossing),' and he went over and this car totally didn't stop for him!"

