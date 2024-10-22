Paula Abdul joins cast of wrestling action-comedy 'Raging Midlife'

Washington [US], October 22 : Paula Abdul and Eddie Griffin are joining the cast of the new action-comedy film 'Raging Midlife' which focuses on a piece of wrestling memorabilia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Rob Taylor and Nic Costa has written the script and they will star alongside Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin, and Star Trek veteran Walter Koenig.

The makers are planning to release the film in early 2025 following its upcoming premiere at the Austin Film Festival on October 26.

'Raging Midlife' is all about two friends who are fascinated with a 1980s wrestler, Raging Abraham Lincoln and set out to acquire his tank top. However, things change when when a grieving daughter outbids them for the item to fulfill her dad's dying wish.

It stars Matt Zak, Bryna Smith, Darielle Mason, Motch O Mann and Judy Levitt. Costa produces the film and Luke Haigh and Joe Costa are executive producers.

"We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with Level 33 Entertainment and look forward to sharing the laughter and tears of this 20+ year odyssey with audiences across the U.S. and Canada," said Nic Costa in a statement.

Level 33 Entertainment chief Andreas Olavarria added, "The terrific filmmakers and cast of Raging Midlife deliver a hilariously entertaining ride full of '80s nostalgia. We can't wait to share this action-packed film with audiences across North America," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

