Pavail Gulati and Shahid Kapoor Forge Bromance on the Sets of Deva

Actor Pavail Gulati, renowned for his versatile performances in Thappad and Dobara, is once again in the spotlight, this time for his burgeoning bromance with co-star Shahid Kapoor on the sets of their upcoming film, "Deva". Amidst the rigors of shooting schedules, Pavail and Shahid have discovered a shared connection, fostering a bond that promises to enhance their on-screen chemistry.

"Working alongside Shahid has been an absolute delight," says Pavail Gulati. "We've found common ground in our shared interests, particularly in fitness and health-related discussions. It's incredible to collaborate with someone who not only shares similar passions but also brings immense dedication to the craft. Our journey on the sets of 'Deva' has been incredibly fulfilling."

In "Deva", Pavail Gulati steps into the role of a cop, delivering a performance brimming with intensity and depth. With Shahid Kapoor sharing parallel roles, the duo's camaraderie is set to elevate the film to new heights. As the first schedule wraps up seamlessly, anticipation mounts for the next phase of filming, where their bromance is sure to shine through.

Reflecting on their burgeoning friendship, Pavail expresses gratitude for the camaraderie shared with Shahid. "Beyond our individual roles, Shahid's warmth and dedication have made every moment on set memorable. We've developed a bond that extends beyond the confines of the screen, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with him on 'Deva'."

"Deva", directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece, blending action, drama, and suspense seamlessly. With Pavail Gulati and Shahid Kapoor leading the charge, audiences can expect a riveting tale of courage, camaraderie, and conviction.