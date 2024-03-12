Pavail Gulati starts shooting for second schedule of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : Actor Pavail Gulati has started shooting for the second schedule of Deva, which will be headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

The shooting for the high-octane action thriller is currently taking place in Mumbai. Pavail was recently spotted on the sets of the film.

Excited about the film, Pavail earlier said, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It's my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It's going to be a fun ride."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action. It also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, and is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Last year, Shahid announced the title of the project and shared the first-look poster.

In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers. He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024."

The film will hit the theatres on 11th October 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor