Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actor pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Actor Pavitra Punia via Instagram announced the demise of her father.

"My father went to his heavenly abode. Thank you so much to all those who kept him and us in their prayers. It meant a lot to us and me specially. You all stood by in the most painful times of my life.Gratitude. Peace for my father

Strength for my family," she wrote.

Pavitra lost her father on November 6. He had not been keeping well after he reportedly suffered a fall at his home in Mumbai.

Pavitra is best known for her work in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

