Pawan Kalyan reacts to divorce rumours with third wife Anna Lezhnev

Pawan Kalyan, the popular Telugu actor and politician, has finally addressed the ongoing rumours about his alleged divorce from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. Speculations about their separation had been making headlines in recent days, causing a buzz among fans and the media. However, Pawan Kalyan's political party issued a statement via their official Twitter handle, clarifying that the couple is still happily together.

Known for using his party's Twitter account to convey his statements and thoughts, Pawan Kalyan has utilized this platform once again to address the situation. According to the tweet, loosely translated, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidela performed a puja (a religious ceremony) after completing the first stage of his political rally, Varahi Yatra. The puja took place at their residence in Hyderabad. The statement also mentioned that the second phase of the Varahi Yatra will commence soon, with Pawan Kalyan scheduled to participate in meetings in Mangalagiri.

The rumors of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's separation gained momentum when Anna was conspicuously absent from recent family celebrations within the Mega family. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and has two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Anna's absence during Varun Tej's engagement to Lavanya Tripathi and the subsequent cradle ceremony for Ram Charan and Upasana's newborn daughter sparked speculation about the state of their marriage. These reports fueled the rumours of a potential divorce.