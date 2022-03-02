Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej movie to be announced by March-end

Hyderabad, March 2 Talks about Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's possible collaboration with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej have emerged, after an online source reported on the upcoming movie venture.

It is believed that the makers of Pawan-Sai Dharam Tej's next, are setting up things so as to launch the movie officially.

Samuthirakani's directorial, a Tamil movie titled 'Vinodhaya Sitham' is apparently being made in Telugu, as the heroes from Tollywood 'mega' family will appear on the screen together.

Production house People Media Factory will bankroll the movie with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the producer.

Also, the movie is said to have an official launch, which can be expected by the end of March. Trivikram Srinivas will apparently pen the dialogues and the screenplay for this upcoming remake.

If the rumours are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the role of Thambiramaiah.

Featuring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles, the movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham' was released last year.

