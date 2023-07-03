Pawan Kalyan To Make His Instagram Debut?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the star actor, and political leader, is all set for his Instagram debut.Konidela Naga Babu, actor and brother of Pawan Kalyan, has officially confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will soon join Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. He shared the news on Instagram. However, Pawan Kalyan’s Instagram debut date is yet to be revealed.

On the professional front, his upcoming film Bro, co-starring Sai Dharam Tej, will hit theaters on July 28, 2023. Samuthirakani is the director, whereas Thaman is the music director for this People Media Factory production. Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen as the love interest of Sai Dharam Tej. More details about Bro and Pawan Kalyan will be updated in the days to come. Pawan Kalyan, while being an actor, is also a political leader. Despite such massive administrative responsibilities, Kalyan is working on a total of four films this year.


