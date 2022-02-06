Pawan Kalyan's candid discussions with Tamil lyricist

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Pawan Kalyan, who is all set to join the team of his upcoming magnum opus 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', discussed several candid topics with Tamil lyricists during their story sitting.

Spotted with the team of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', Pawan Kalyan had a sitting with director Krish, producers, and others.

Tamil writer Madhan Karky, who took to his Twitter, posted a few pictures from their meeting, as he lauds Pawan for his humble nature.

"Loved the deep conversations with Pawan Kalyan sir on poetry, politics, anthropology, and linguistics," the writer's post reads.

Madhan Karky also mentioned: "Had a great session discussing lyrics and dialogues of his upcoming project along with Director Krish and AM Rathnam sir, and writer Kannan."

As the makers of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' are to resume the shooting of this epic movie soon, Director Krish and the producers have been working on pre-production works and script works.

Pawan Kalyan, who joined the team in the screenplay and dialogue-writing discussions, will soon get into the acting part.

Krish, who is known for his meticulous planning and abled work, is eyeing to finish off this big-ticket project soon.

Billed to be an epic movie with mythological touch, Pawan is said to appear in the role of a brave warrior.

On the other hand, Pawan's multi-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak', which stars Rana Daggubati as his opponent, will be released soon.

Pawan will then take up his next projects, one of which will be directed by Harish Shankar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor