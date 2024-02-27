Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' not shelved; will join shoot after polls

Mumbai, Feb 27 Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is very much on track.

Earlier, there were reports of the film getting shelved but, the producer of the film came forward and cleared the air that the film is still being made and Pawan will join the film once he gets free from campaigning for the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The producer of the film AM Rathnam addressed a public gathering and busted rumours about the film.

As per media reports, he said: " ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. He recently shot some scenes for the film and will resume after the elections. If I wanted to make money; I would’ve insisted on them completing the film within days. The film is set in the 17th century and it takes time.”

The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol, who has been soaring high since the release of ‘Animal’ in December last year.

He further mentioned, “I recently saw that a particular website claimed the film has been shelved. Had I responded, it would have been an issue. So, I simply revealed that the VFX work for the film is happening in Iran, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places. Not just part one, we also have a part 2 for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' in the works.”

