Pawan Singh says ‘vote first’

Patna, Nov 6 Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Pawan Singh urged people to cast their votes before anything else.

The actor-singer, who has been actively supporting the BJP and NDA campaign in Bihar, posted a message on Instagram encouraging citizens to fulfil their democratic duty with enthusiasm. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a bright yellow kurta and showing his inked finger, indicating that he has cast his vote.

His message read: “Pahle matdaan fir jalpaan (Vote first, then eat) #bjpbihar #nda.”

The election in Bihar is for the 18th Legislative Assembly, and will be fought on 243 seats. The elections will be conducted in two phases: 6 November 2025 and 11 November 2025.

The 1st phase covers 121 constituencies with the 2nd phase covering 122 constituencies. The election results for the Bihar assembly are scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2025, on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Pawan Singh began his professional career in music by working as an accompanist, notably performing on the harmonium during live musical performances.He used his voice in the Hindi film industry with the track "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2, in addition to the track "Chumma" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Within Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan has gained success with his work in films such as Pratigya, Bajrang, Satya, Crack Fighter, Raja, Sher Singh, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Jai Hind, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Powerstar, Mera Bharat Mahaan, Pawan Raja, Sarkar Raj, Har Har Gange, and numerous other productions including Sooryavansham, Wanted, Hamar Swabhiman, Challenge, Gadar, Boss, Truck Driver, Pawan Putra, Bhojpuriya Raja, and Bajarangi.

He was recently seen in the reality show “Rise and Fall” hosted by Ashneer Grover. On the film front his next is “Powerstar”.

