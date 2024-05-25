Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' receives 8-minute standing ovation

Cannes [France], May 25 : Payal Kapadia's groundbreaking film, 'All We Imagine As Light', earned an exuberant eight-minute standing ovation at its world premiere in Cannes, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema.

Screening in the coveted late-night competition slot, the film's debut was not just a personal triumph for Kapadia but a monumental event for Indian filmmaking.

Kapadia's work is the first Indian production to compete at Cannes in thirty years, and she is the first female Indian filmmaker to achieve this honour, according to Deadline.

The film, Kapadia's debut fiction feature, was shot over 25 days in the sweltering late summer of Mumbai, with an additional 15 days in the rainy, picturesque town of Ratnagiri.

'All We Imagine As Light' is a Malayalam-Hindi language film that intricately weaves the lives of two young women, Prabha and Anu.

Prabha, a diligent nurse from Mumbai, finds her daily life disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her roommate, Anu, struggles to find a private place in the bustling city to be with her boyfriend.

Their quest for intimacy leads them to a beach town, offering them a fleeting but profound escape from their routines.

This rare French-Indo co-production saw collaboration between Paris-based producers Thomas Hakim and Julien Graff of Petit Chaos, and Zico Maitra of Mumbai's Chalk & Cheese Films.

The film's nuanced portrayal of personal and social themes resonates deeply with audiences, transcending cultural boundaries.

Kapadia, internationally recognized for her documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing', which won the Golden Eye for best documentary at Cannes Directors' Fortnight in 2021, shared her thoughts on the significance of this moment.

"India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry, and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers," she said adding "I hope that after this we won't have to wait another 30 years," reported Deadline.

In an interview alongside her producer Thomas Hakim, Kapadia expressed hope that this milestone would pave the way for more Indian films and filmmakers in prestigious international competitions.

The duo discussed their unique collaboration and the creative journey that led to their historic screening at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor