'Peddi': Jagapathi Babu's first look from Ram Charan starrer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : The makers of Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi' have shared a new character poster, giving fans a first look at Jagapathi Babu in the film.

Jagapathi took to his X account to share the poster, offering a glimpse of his striking new appearance.

In the poster, Jagapathi Babu is seen as Appala Soori, a character very different from his usual roles. He appears as an aging man with a worn-out look. The actor can be seen dressed in a simple shirt, with a towel on his shoulder and traditional spectacles. The look suggests a grounded and realistic character.

While sharing the poster, he wrote, "Honoured and super glad to be 'APPALASOORI' in #Peddi. Thoroughly enjoyed playing this role. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026."

Honoured and super glad to be 'APPALASOORI' in #Peddi ❤‍🔥 Thoroughly enjoyed playing this role. ​#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. pic.twitter.com/fYmuVeeTxc — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) December 29, 2025

The film's main lead, Ram Charan, also shared the poster and spoke about working with Jagapathi Babu. He praised the actor's screen presence and wrote, "The intensity he brings to the screen is unmatched. Glad to have the dearest @IamJagguBhai garu playing 'APPALASOORI' in our #Peddi."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama. The music for the film is by AR Rahman.

Earlier this year, a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot' was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shivaji Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma and Satya.

'Peddi' is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

