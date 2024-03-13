'Pehle stomach burn, ab abs ka turn', Sara Ali Khan drops workout video

Mumbai, March 13 Actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently sustained a burn injury on her belly, has shared a workout video in which she could be seen doing abs burnout exercises.

Sara, who is currently gearing up for the release of her two films -- 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' -- had suffered a minor burn injury on March 6 when she accidentally spilled hot coffee on her belly while she was busy with promotional activities.

The actress, known for her work in 'Kedarnath', took to Instagram on Wednesday where shared a Reel video.

The snippet shows Sara in light blue shorts and a matching sports top, working out hard in the gym, flaunting her toned abs.

"Pehle stomach burn... Ab abs ka turn...You gotta work so you can earn... the sarso ka saag for which you yearn...," Sara captioned the post.

The video has already garnered 1.3 million views, with fans showering love on Sara.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in key roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special appearance.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

On the other hand, 'Murder Mubarak' also stars Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, it is set to release on Netflix on March 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor