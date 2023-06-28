"People asked me if I wanted to be a part": Aditya Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan- starrer 'Aashiqui 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is all set for the upcoming thriller series 'The Night Manager Part -II' on Wednesday reacted on Kartik Aaryan headlining 'Aashiqui 3'.

During the press conference of 'The Night Manager Part -II' in Mumbai, Aditya said, " I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don't think my character can return for a sequel. I think the team that they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher to see what they do with the next part. I am sure they'll do a great job.

Anil Kapoor who is known for his witty replies, said "Aashiqui 4 mere saath ban rahi hai, by the way."

This response of him left everyone in splits.

The third instalment of the film will be directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' maker Anurag Basu. 'Aashiqui 3' is Anurag and Kartik's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The original film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

Soon after Kartik announced his next big project, fans seemed excited as 'Aashiqui 3' marks another big collaboration with producer Bhushan Kumar after his blockbuster hit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Coming back to 'The Night Manager Part -II', will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

