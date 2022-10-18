People fell at Subodh Bhave's feet whenever he walked in as Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actor Subodh Bhave, who will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film ‘Har Har Mahadev, revealed that the films unit members used to fall at his feet with respect every time he walked in on the set in the outfit of his character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The actor said that ultimately the audience decides the fate of a film but for actors it's important that they preserve the sanctity of their role. He shared, "Whether you are a good actor or not, the audience decides after watching the film. But before that, the most important thing when you play a character is that you have to preserve the sanctity of the role. Acting comes later."

He spoke about the treatment he used to receive on the film's set, "Whenever I used to come on the set dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our director Abhijit Deshpande would come first and fall at my feet. My producers would also fall at my feet whenever they were present on the set. But they fell at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and not of Subodh Bhave."

He added, "You should learn to respect the character you are going to play and the costume that the character wears. When you respect that outfit, you also respect the person wearing it and their thoughts".

‘Har Har Mahadev' narrates the inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought off a 12000-strong enemy army and won.

Touted to be Marathi cinema's first multilingual film, ‘Har Har Mahadev' has been produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev and is set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor