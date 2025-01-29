"People just sometimes don't like some things": Lady Gaga on Joker: Folie a Deux's negative reviews

Washington [US], January 29 : Singer Lady Gaga shared her perspective on 'Joker: Folie a Deux' receiving bad reviews and disappointing box office collection.

Lady Gaga plays the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Gaga plays Lee, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, a patient in Arkham State Hospital, a mental institution where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a maximum-security inmate.

"People just sometimes don't like some things," said Gaga, adding, 'It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended, " reported Deadline.

"When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It's part of the mayhem," she said adding that the fear of failure can be damaging, as per the outlet.

Notably, Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' hit the theatres on October 4, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

Meanwhile, on Monday, singer Lady Gaga shared details about her upcoming album 'Mayhem'.

Sharing a cinematic video of spooky photographs and typed-out messages flashing in and out to the beat of an intensifying, dark soundscape, she took to Instagram and wrote, "MAYHEM coming March 7."

'Mayhem' will be released on March 7.

As per Deadline, in a statement, Gaga explained, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved." She said her creative process resembles "a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The new album will feature 14 songs, including the previously released "Disease" and "Die With a Smile." While the full tracklist has not been released, the album's third single drops as a commercial on February 2 during the 2025 Grammy Awards, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor