"People's fascination with white skin is still there...": Karan Kundrra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 : Actor Karan Kundrra's latest release, 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India's obsession with fair skin.

Speaking to ANI, Karan opened up about his experience working on this important subject.

"I learned so much through this film. The film addresses colourism. The issue is still very prevalent in society. The preference for fair skin became deeply entrenched in the psyche of the Indian populace due to Britishers. We should not give importance only to surface level beauty," Karan said.

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz and Pawan Malhotra.

Balwinder Singh also opened up about his experience helming 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'.

"It's a social comedy. The film aims to spark conversation about colourism and societal biases. We have tried our best to address important issues in an entertaining manner. Hope our film raises awareness among the audience...We shot the entire film in Karnal. I had a great time working with all the actors," he said.

Randeep Hooda essayed the role of a police officer in the film.

