Pet parents Raveena, John Abraham, Priyamani, others share wisdom on a 'pawrfect' summer

New Delhi, April 27 The summer season can be unforgiving, not just to humans but also to birds and animals.

Bollywood celebrities and pet parents, including John Abraham, Raveena Tandon, Priyamani, and Jacqueliene Fernandez, among many others, have shared their advice on how to help furry friends during soaring temperatures.

Raveena, a dog mom to Lucifer, her cute Pomeranian, urged people to place cool and clean water for birds, dogs, and cats during the summer season.

The actress told IANS: "Birds and community dogs and cats suffer during the summer. I ask everyone to please place mud pots filled with cool, clean water outside your home or in places where there are community or working animals. Inexpensive mud pots will help keep the water cool and won't tip over."

John, an ardent animal lover with two furry babies named Sia and Bailey, shared that rising temperatures can cause dehydration and heatstroke. He places water bowls to help.

"Amid rising temperatures, it's crucial to help animals avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

The actor stressed: "It's important to change the water regularly."

Actress Priyamani, known for her compassion towards animals and adopting puppies, advised on how to "cool down" cats and dogs.

"Unlike humans, dogs can sweat only through their footpads, and they cool themselves by panting. High temperatures can cause them heat stress and physical injuries -- including brain damage -- and can even result in death," Priyamani told IANS.

The actress added: "For companion cats, create a well-ventilated space, with windows lined with protective netting or mesh, where they can go to cool down in your house."

Jacqueliene, a cat mom to four felines -- Yoda, Loki, Miumiu, and Xyza, strongly believes in "adopt and not shop," which she has been promoting on social media.

The actress told IANS that she ensures her "animal companions stay hydrated."

"It's also a good idea to feed fruit to birds and animals used for work, as it is a nice, sweet treat that helps them rehydrate," she added.

Sachin Bangera, director of Celebrity and Public Relations at PETA India, shared that in the last few days, the emergency helpline received over 110 distress calls about birds and other animals suffering from heatstroke.

He emphasised keeping an eye on all animals outdoors and ensuring they have adequate water and shelter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor