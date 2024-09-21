PETA model actress Rozlyn Khan alleges harassment from residential members

Mumbai, Sep 21 PETA model actress Rozlyn Khan who is best known for promoting breast cancer awareness programs, has complained about getting harassed by the members of her residential building in Mumbai.

In a conversation with IANS, Rozlyn shared her terrible experiences, she claimed to be the real proprietor of the flat she had been residing in for the last three years. She claims that the tenants in the building are split into two groups, those who have not paid their lease fee and those who have not made their repair fund payments.

Roslyn clarified that no repair work has been done even though she pays her maintenance and repair payments monthly. The threats started when she started asking the committee about their lack of repairs for her severely damaged home with leaks.

Despite her being a cancer patient who needs frequent radiation and chemotherapy treatments, one of the main forms of harassment she has been facing is the intentional refusal to stop the elevator on her floor.

She also stated that climbing stairs has become a challenging physical burden. In addition, cement from the building's construction has continuously fallen on her vehicle.

Later, Rozlyn shared about an unfortunate incident with her. She mentioned that a few days ago, she fell ill late at night and had to visit the hospital. When she got back, the building’s watchman did not open the gate for a long time and was rude to her when he finally responded.

Roslyn also mentioned that she has received threats after tweeting about her current situation to the Mumbai Police. While she was directed to complain to the Oshiwara Police Station, the authorities present there rejected her claims and labeled the entire issue as a civil matter.

Furthermore, Rozlyn said that she has to deal with mosquitoes in her bedroom since construction debris is being thrown under her window which has turned into a significant health danger because of her weakened immune system from her cancer, despite all this the society committee members still don't listen to her objections.

Roslyn concluded by stating that she is now forced to ask for assistance from the media because her concerns have been fully ignored.

She also shared a video showing her lift problem, stating that it does not stop at her floor at all.

The video starts with Rozlyn pressing the lift button, “Please check this, I am pressing 2nd floor and I am pressing 3rd floor. Okay, this is like the ground floor, see it's not going to stop on the 2nd floor at all”.

Rozlyn continued, “Why it is so since 2 months? It's just to harass me and my sister. I am from flat no. 204. Now you only see guys, it will not stop on 2nd floor at all. See, this will directly open on 3rd floor. Bhai kaunsa mala hai yeh? Kaunsa floor hai? A person in the lift, 3rd floor hai. 2nd pe gadi ruki? nahi. Lift ruki apni? nahi.” The video ends here.

Rozlyn made her television show debut with the crime show titled, ‘Crime Alert’ on Dangal TV in 2018. She has also appeared in the film 'Dhama Choukdhi' with actors Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Dipraj Rana.

In 2013, Rozlyn announced that she would be the first Bollywood star with her webcomic. Later, an animated adult film named ‘Savita Bhabhi’ was released on the internet in India because of censorship reasons.

