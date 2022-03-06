Pete Davidson finds Kanye West mocking him in 'Eazy' music video funny

Seems like comedian Pete Davidson isn't worried about rapper Kanye West mocking him in his recently released controversial 'Eazy' music video.

Kanye recently dropped the music video of his recently released song 'Eazy' in which he could be seen kidnapping and burying a caricature of the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

But as per what the sources close to Pete told Entertainment Tonight, the comedian has found the act hilarious.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical. He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him," a source told the outlet.

The source added that the Pete "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form."

"He's using this to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim. He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing," the source continued.

Kanye West's recently released 'Eazy' video already caught mass attention in January due to the lyrics in which the 44-year-old rapper has expressed his intentions to beat "Pete Davidson's a*s."

Pete, reportedly had a similar reaction to the song as he has to the video, with a source telling Page Six at the time, "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious. Not just that -- he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it."

Not only is Pete is staying positive amid Kanye's attacks, but the drama has reportedly brought the comedian and the rapper's ex, Kim Kardashian, even closer.

"Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition," the Entertainment Tonight source said adding, "Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye's rants and the publicity that followed."

For the unversed, Kardashian had filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021 and on Tuesday she was declared legally single, just before Kanye released the video.

This was not the first time that Kanye, who shares four children with Kardashian, has spread concerning images about Pete Davidson, who has been linked to the SKIMS owner since October.

Previously, in one of the instances, he had shared screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian and Pete, along with memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

However, later the rapper stated he was taking "accountability" for the posts and said he was "working on" his communication skills, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor