Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott to star in David Michod's 'Wizards!'

Los Angeles, May 18 Stars Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris are set to star in 'Wizards!', a new film from Australian writer-director David Michod.

Michod also penned the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michod. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B will produce alongside Liz Watts, reports 'Deadline'.

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B following such award-winning films as 'Moonlight', 'Minari' and 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'.

A24 will handle the global release of the film, which will be shot in Queensland, with the support of AUD $3.6 million from the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.

Davidson continues to stay busy both on film and in the TV realm as he is wrapping up another season on Saturday Night Live. His semi-autobiographical series 'Bupkis' was just given a series order at Peacock.

Scott has also stayed busy on both fronts, most recently starring in the Netflix drama 'Anatomy of a Scandal'. She can be seen next in the Amblin sci-fi pic 'Distant'.

