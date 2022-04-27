Pete Davidson's comedy series 'Bupkis' lands at Peacock

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson's upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy series has been given a straight-to-series order by Peacock.

According to Variety, titled 'Bupkis', the show was first reported to be in development in March. In addition to starring, Davidson has served as a writer and executive producer on the show.

The half-hour comedy has been described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life. Per Peacock, it will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known.

Along with Davidson, Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will write and executive produce the show. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

This isn't the first time Davidson's real life has been the basis for an onscreen project. He previously starred in the film 'The King of Staten Island', which was inspired in part by aspects of Davidson's life, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor