Pharrell Williams announced new men's creative director for Louis Vuitton

American singer and record producer Pharrell Williams is all set to take over the role of menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the house as well as Williams' PR rep have just confirmed news reports that he had been in talks to take the job, which was last filled by the late designer Virgil Abloh.

Williams' first collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled to the public in June during Paris Men's Fashion Week, reported the outlet.

The singer has long been regarded as a red-carpet style icon, and his role as a brand ambassador with Chanel was extended in October of last year.

He has also collaborated with brands such as Moncler, Adidas for its Stan Smith line, and Louis Vuitton on two occasions (including a line of aviator sunglasses).

In addition, Williams founded the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and IceCream, as well as the skin-care brand Humanrace.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement that he is delighted to welcome Williams "back home" after his previous collaborations with the house in 2004 and 2008.

"His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter," added Beccari.

Williams was shown covered in a blanket bearing the Louis Vuitton logo to announce his appointment. Expect the Grammy-winning rapper and producer, who has collaborated with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake, to utilize his many connections in the entertainment industry to keep the house attuned and connected to pop culture.

Meanwhile, Williams' predecessor, Abloh, who died in November 2021, was the label's first African American artistic director and led Louis Vuitton menswear for four years. Abloh founded the fashion label Off-White, which was acquired by Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH in 2021, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

