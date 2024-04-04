Philip Barantini to direct adaptation of Dennis Lehane's of 'A Bostonian'

Washington [US], April 4 : British film and TV director Philip Barantini is all set to helm the big-screen adaptation of the Dennis Lehane thriller short story 'A Bostonian', as per The Hollywood Reporter

Damien Ober will adapt the short story from 'Shutter Island' and 'Mystic River' author Lehane, who will act as an executive producer.

Kamala Films is developing an adaptation of the Dennis Lehane thriller short story "A Bostonian," tapping Philip to direct.

The story, from the author of 'Shutter Island,' is set in the world of antique dealers and estate sales.

'A Bostonian' is set in the world of antique traders and estate sales. According to the summary, the story revolves around Nathaniel Dodson, a mild-mannered owner of rare books who has acquired a fixation with collecting rejection letters, something he never got when his mother abandoned him as a youngster.

A rumour has circulated that he has a rare and highly expensive first copy of Tamerlane and Other Poems by A Bostonian (aka Edgar Allen Poe), just as a mystery woman approaches his doorway, claiming to be his long-lost sister. As they get to know one other, it becomes evident that no one is exactly who they appear to be.

Barantini, who will executive produce via his It's All Made Up Productions banner, most recently directed drama thriller 'Accused' for Netflix. He will soon return to the streamer for a four-part crime drama, Adolescence.

His second feature, 'Boiling Point', was nominated for four BAFTAs in 2022 and has since been adapted into a series sequel by the BBC. Barantini is represented by CAA, the UK's Independent Talent, Grandview, and JSSK, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

