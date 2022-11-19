'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan' hostess, actress Tabassum passes away
Mumbai, Nov 19 Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum, who hosted the iconic television series, "Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday. She was 78.
Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.
She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
"Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself," Hoshang told .
He described her as being totally healthy and her sudden departure has left the family in a state of shock.
Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, the elder brother of the films and television actor Arun Govil - who portrayed the character of Lord Rama in the epic serial "Ramayana"
