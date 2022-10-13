'Physical': Zooey Deschane joins the star cast of season 3

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel will soon be joining the cast of 'Physical' for Season 3.

According to Variety, she joins a cast featuring Ashley Liao, Geoffrey Arend, Lou Taylor Pucci, Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, and Paul Sparks. Kelly, "a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry." will be played by Deschanel.

According to the show's synopsis as quoted in a report by Variety, the half-hour dark comedy "is set in the beachy paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego and follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. Sheila comes to find her own reprieve from her daily woes in the world of aerobics, but it comes with its own host of troubles as well."

Apple ordered the dramedy's third season in August. After releasing her first fitness video, Sheila discovered a new set of challenges on her path to creating her fitness business. Season 2 of the show followed her journey. Her reputation in the fitness industry is threatened by new competitors, and she is forced to make a difficult decision between devotion to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the principles he upholds and a hazardous attraction to someone else.

According to Variety, produced by Tomorrow Studios, "Physical" stars Byrne and is executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also wrote the script (an ITV Studios partnership). For Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie, and Byrne, Stephanie Laing is the series' director in addition to serving as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. As a co-executive producer, Alissa Bachner is involved.

Deschanel's prominent roles outside of her pivotal role as Jess Day on the Fox sitcom 'New Girl' include those in the movies '500 Days of Summer' and 'Trolls,' as well as on television series like 'Weeds.' She will also appear in the upcoming film 'Dreamin Wild' and 'Harold and the Purple Crayon.'

( With inputs from ANI )

