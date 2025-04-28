PIB Kohima briefs media on World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025

Kohima (Nagaland) [India] 28 April : The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Kohima, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held a 'Varta' meeting with media professionals to share details about the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The summit will be held in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, 2025, and many countries from around the world will take part in it.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Assistant Director of PIB Kohima, Soni Kumar, said that WAVES aims to promote India's cultural traditions, folktales, and ancient heritage using modern tools like artificial intelligence, digital graphics, films, poems, comic books, and all forms of media including print, electronic, and social media.

Although awareness about WAVES is limited among many, including the press, the Indian government is placing strong emphasis on the event. Media representatives from across India are covering it, although a representative from Nagaland could not be sent this time due to prior commitments.

He said that several winners from various states have been declared, and will collaborate with foreign countries and media houses."This highlights the importance of promoting WAVES not just in Nagaland but throughout the entire North East, where awareness is still low. Additionally, the event includes activities like a global media dialogue, and the program schedule is very packed".

He informed that WAVES 2025 is an industry-led event supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is envisioned as a global platform celebrating the convergence of the audio-visual industry, including film, television, OTT, animation, gaming, and immersive technologies. The summit aims to make India a Global Content Hub and a net exporter of content by enhancing Indian media's global market share.

