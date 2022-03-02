Pic from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' premiere goes viral, fans call it dream cast

Mumbai, March 2 An unseen picture from the premiere of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' recently made its way to the Internet and has gone viral since then. The picture in question has the director posing with actresses Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Deepika Padukone.

Sudeep Chatterjee, the cinematographer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shared the image on Twitter with the caption, "Happiness" followed by the #Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the picture, the director is wearing a black kurta while the three actresses are draped in white sarees.

Fans have been calling the pairing of the three actresses in the picture as the dream cast for the future Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Bhansali's next would be 'Heera Mandi', a project that he will design for the streaming giant Netflix. The film is said to be based on Lahore's red-light area.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which released last Friday received positive response with critics singularly praising Alia's performance along with the film's scale and direction. The film, which is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', tells the story of Alia's titular character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai.

