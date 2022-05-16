Pics of Sai Pallavi watching movie in disguise go viral

Hyderabad, May 16 'Fidaa' actress Sai Pallavi, who will be next seen in Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam', was spotted in a movie hall in disguise.

Earlier on Sunday, Sai Pallavi was spotted with her face and head covered with a scarf in a simple outfit, that went viral yesterday. Sai Pallavi was spotted watching Mahesh Babu's recently released movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', at a theatre in Banjara Hills, according to reports.

It seems like during the screening of the movie, no one noticed her, but the image of her exiting caught the attention of many.

Sai Pallavi, who had a prominent role in the Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy', had previously also watched her film in a theatre in disguise.

