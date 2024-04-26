Pierce Brosnan all set to be seen in Simon Barry's 'A Spy's Guide to Survival'

Washington [US], April 26 : Pierce Brosnan, who previously played James Bond, is returning to his espionage origins. The actor is set to appear in 'A Spy's Guide to Survival', helmed by Simon Barry, who also created the series 'Warrior Nun', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Uri Singer's Passage Pictures is producing the project, which revolves on a reclusive, retired spy who is dragged out of hiding by his mysterious new neighbour, revealing both of their secrets in the process.

Barry will also write the film based on a story by him and his father, Derek Barry. The project will mark Simon Barry's feature directing debut.

Barry's Reality Distortion Field is producing with Singer's Passage Pictures. Fortitude International which will be financing will represent international sales at the Cannes market, with Fortitude's Nadine Barros executive producing.

"As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character and humanity," said Barry.

Singer added, "Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brosnan along with Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley is all set to be seen in 'The Thursday Murder Club', with Chris Columbus attached to write and direct, reported Deadline.

The film is based on British TV personality and producer Richard Osman's novel of the same name. Osman announced the news on his podcast, The Rest is Entertainment. Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg's production company, is producing it.

The plot revolves around a group of elderly buddies at a retirement home who assemble to solve murders for fun but wind up becoming involved in a real-life case. Mirren will play ex-spy Elizabeth, Kingsley will play ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Brosnan will portray former union activist Ron. Negotiations for an actress to play the fourth member of the gang, Joyce, are still underway.

