PIL in Bombay HC to make Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan accused in CBI's bribery case against Sameer Wankhede

A criminal Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to make Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan accused for allegedly giving a bribe to save his son Aryan Khan. The PIL is scheduled to be heard on June 20.The plea states the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the then former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for allegedly negotiating through KP Gosavi with Shah Rukh Khan and settling a bribe amount from Rs 25 crore to Rs 18 crore and then accepting Rs 50 lakh in cash in a deal to save his son Aryan Khan.

It seeks the use of Narco analysis and lie detector tests to bring out the truth. The petition cites Section 12 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, which states if any person gives a bribe to any officer without informing the Anti-Corruption Bureau about getting any favour from the said public servant in his official capacity, then such person is liable for prosecution. It sought prosecution against Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. According to the petition, the above-mentioned section is applicable to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Advocate Nilesh Ojha and Tanveer Nizam will represent petitioner RK Pathan in the case. The plea seeks directions from the court to constitute a CBI SIT to investigate the extortion and bribery case and to add Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as accused in the case. It may be noted that former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is the main accused in the case, has been granted interim protection by the Bombay High Court till June 23.The CBI recently filed an FIR against Wankhede and others for allegedly seeking bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB arrested Aryan on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship and he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks.