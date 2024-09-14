Pink performs aerial stunts despite injuring knee

Los Angeles [US], September 14 : The show must go on that's what singer Pink truly believes in.

Several videos posted online by concertgoers who attended the show at Allegiant Stadium shared that they could tell the "Trustfall" singer, 45, had hurt her knee just before doing her encore performance, as per Page Six.

"@P!NK soared through Allegiant Stadium - hurt knee and all!," one person wrote via TikTok Friday alongside video of the performer soaring and doing flips over the crowd.

Two months ago, Pink cancelled a concert due to a mystery illness.

"After consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow," the "Just Like a Pill" singer wrote via Instagram in July.

In October 2023, Pink abruptly cancelled two shows in Tacoma, Wash., due to an undisclosed family emergency and shared shortly after that she was dealing with a respiratory infection.

