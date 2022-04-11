Pitch Perfect: Gautam Nain wants to play a cricketer on screen

Mumbai, April 11 Actor Gautam Nain, who was previously seen in TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya' as Rishi, credits cricket to increase self-confidence that is helping him in multiple ways.

He says: "To be successful, you need to believe in yourself. In your day-to-day activities, it can be challenging to put that into practice. However, playing sports such as cricket can help you practice and improve your self-confidence with ease. A player understands that to be successful, they must believe in their ability and skills. "

"And, if the game doesn't go as planned, it is a chance to learn instead of feeling despair. This mindset improves your idea and understanding of self-confidence and makes it easier to apply in other aspects of life. After all, if you can do it on the cricket field, you can do it anywhere.

"The confidence I earned from cricket ground in fact helps me to perform my best when I'm on stage or face camera. I would wish to play a cricketer someday onscreen or work for a cricketer's biography."

The actor also known for featuring in shows like 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Waaris 'enjoys the idea of being fit while playing sports.

He adds: "Today, when people think of getting fit and are concerned about living a healthy lifestyle, they think of going to the gym or following a rigorous workout session at home. Although these are great ways of being healthy, but being a sports lover I personally feel playing sports provides even more benefits to your physical and mental well-being. As since childhood I consider playing cricket, it helps me to be fit and healthy. Also many cricketers have attributed several positive physical and mental changes to their decision to play the sport and that is inspiring."

