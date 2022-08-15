Piyush Mishra shares throwback I-day video he voiced

Mumbai, Aug 15 Senior actor-composer-singer-lyricist Piyush Mishra, who is known for his work in films like 'Black Friday', 'Gulaal', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Pink', recently shared a thought-provoking throwback video on his Instagram as India marked its 75th Independence Day on Monday.

The actor had earlier given a voice-over for an Independence Day special video for a footwear brand. The video takes a satirical route and questions the idea of freedom that people in contemporary times have in their minds.

It makes a valid point saying that in current times people not only take freedom for granted but also abuse their freedom and become judgemental towards their own countrymen. Piyush voices the video in his signature style where he says the words with piercing effect.

The video leaves the viewer with a sense of awareness with regard to not just the freedom but also the responsibilities and duties that come with it.

On the work front, Piyush was last seen in the family-drama streaming series 'Salt City'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor