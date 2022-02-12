Plabita Borthakur turns a slam poet in her next release

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actress Plabita Borthakur is all set to star in the upcoming youth musical drama '#Homecoming'.

According to sources, Plabita took a workshop on slam poetry for performing a long verse as a tribute to Kolkata in the film. The actor has been rehearsing extensively for this bit to be shot over a span of two days.

She says, "Being a form of performance poetry that combines the elements of performance, writing, competition, and audience participation, for an artist, slam poetry is like an open canvas with no limits.

"I have been commune training and attended a targeted workshop for this one and can't wait for things to materialise the way we have imagined in the film. Additionally, this movie has a special slam-surprise for everyone who is from Kolkata as well, and that's all I am going to say."

#Homecoming also stars Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.

Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film is a youth drama based on a group of friends who reunite in their hometown to save their old theatre training academy from being demolished for the commercialisation plans of the state.

'#Homecoming' is scheduled to start streaming on SonyLIV.

