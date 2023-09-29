"Play hard, play fair": Suniel Shetty's message for KL Rahul, Team India ahead of World Cup 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : As the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is set to be played in India from October 5, citizens across the country are extremely excited to see the 'Men in Blue' in action on Indian soil.

Like other cricket enthusiasts, actor Suniel Shetty is also eagerly waiting for the tournament to kick-start. This year's World Cup will be a little special for him as his son-in-law KL Rahul is going to play his second ODI World Cup, now as a mainstay in the Indian line-up, currently going through a rich run of form.

Speaking to ANI, Suniel rooted for Team India and gave his best wishes to the boys.

"I believe he (KL Rahul) is my son. I don't know how to be a father-in-law. I am a better father... I call him my son only. (World Cup is approaching) My fingers are crossed. Let the best team win. We have got an extraordinary team. (hope they) play well, play hard and play fair," Suniel said on the sidelines of the promotions of Discovery Channel's 'Star Vs Food Survival' show.

India’s campaign at home will start against Australia in Chennai from October 8. KL Rahul made his return to the sport during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, which India won for the eighth time. He made an incredible hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in his comeback match, after having missed the group stage of the tournament due to a niggle. He scored 169 runs in three innings at an average of 84.50, with one century.

In India’s final assignment before the World Cup, a three-match ODI series at home against Australia, KL captained India in the first two ODIs in the absence of Rohit Sharma and won 'Men in Blue' the series, which ended with a scoreline of 2-1.

KL Rahul was in fine form with the bat, contributing 136 runs in three matches with two fifties. With the form he is in right now and the fact he is executing his role as a middle-order batter to perfection, there are high hopes from this talented batter to fire big runs in the World Cup.

