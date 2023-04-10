Playing a tough cop was a new experience: Mrunal Thakur on 'Gumraah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : While Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Gumraah' witnessed a low start at the box office, the actress is being lauded for her performance in a cop avatar.

Sharing what went behind her role, Mrunal said, "Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it. I am glad that the audience has appreciated my performance. Playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging yet thrilling experience. I have always loved taking chances and doing unconventional roles, and I am glad that my choices have paid off. When I hear compliments about the film's engaging second half, and how my role contributed to it, it makes me feel great as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on screen."

Gumraah', helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Thadam' (2019). The film showcased Aditya in a double role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop. The film is a murder mystery.

In the upcoming months, Mrunal she will also be seen in the upcoming period action drama film 'Pippa' alongside Ishaan Khatter and in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' along with actor Huma Qureshi.

