Playing double role in 'Rk/Rkay' was my most difficult experience: Rajat Kapoor

Mumbai, July 14 Actor-writer-director Rajat Kapoor, who plays dual roles in his soon-to-be-released directorial 'Rk/Rkay', calls his parts in the film the most challenging in all these years. The theme of the film revolves around the hunt for its missing hero played by Rajat Kapoor.

Rajat, who plays the characters of Mahboob and RK in the film, shared that "The double role is difficult, no doubt about that. Not for any other reason, but in many scenes in this film - I was acting opposite myself - which means that there was no other actor in the scene. Normally when you act with another actors, you get a response and then you respond to your co-actor and the scene kind of builds from there."

What compounded the challenges was the fact he was also calling the shots from the director's chair. "In this case, no such luck. And to make matters worse, I was also the director. I must say, in terms of being an actor- this was my most difficult experience."

Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, 'Rk/Rkay' also stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara.

The film will debut in theatres on July 22, 2022 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period film 'Shamshera'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor