Plum cakes to special gifts: TV actors all set to ring Christmas bells

New Delhi, Dec 25 There is Christmas cheer all around with the aroma of plum cakes and candy canes wafting in the air. It is the time of the year when everyone wants to spend time with family and friends and TV actors are no different as they get candid about their celebration plans.

Playing the titular tole of Katha Singh Garewal in 'Katha Ankahee', Aditi Sharma talked about how she is going to make the celebration more exciting by planning a Christmas party and baking cakes and cookies.

"I am so energised for this Christmas celebration. I have already planned a party, and the main activity is going to be decorating the tree! And I am baking a cake and cookies and have a Secret Santa coming to give gifts to my family and friends."

Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Rishi in 'Bhagya Lakshmi' said: "December is my favourite month only because of Christmas and New Year. I feel this month is full of love, joy, happiness, and gifts. The whole vibe of the city changes with the lit-up places."

The actor has planned to visit a Church and buy special gifts for his family.

"I have always been a fan of eating plum cakes and cookies during this time. Every year I try to go to Church on Christmas Eve and buy presents for all my family members. I also try to catch up with a lot of my friends during this time of the year."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Shubhaavi Choksey also shared how she celebrates Christmas with her son and believes in exchanging gifts.

"I have still not outgrown the Santa phase, honestly, I feel that all my family and friends are Santa Claus in one way or the other. I like receiving gifts but more importantly, I love gifting. Our son is 10 years old but he still believes in Santa as I have always kept a gift at the Christmas tree. Despite travelling in any part of the world he has always received a gift on the 25th of December. The expression that I see each time is truly priceless."

Neeharika Roy of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' said that the best part about Christmas is the Secret Santa game.

"I really like the concept of this game, it builds up so much curiosity to find out who Santa is and the guessing part of it is never-ending."

"To top it all, if you get the gift that you like, it is like a cherry on the cake, it really makes your day. This year, I will celebrate Christmas with the cast of my show on my set, so I am planning to take a cake for my team and order some pizza for them to celebrate the festival. After all, festivals are about spending it with your loved ones. I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas."

