PM blesses music couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal on their wedding

Mumbai, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlywed music fraernity couple - composer Mithoon Sharma and playback singer Palak Muchhal - who got married on Sunday, November 6.

On Tuesday, Mithoon and Palak took to their official Twitter accounts and thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes as they shared a picture of the letter.

Blessing the couple, the Prime Minister wrote: "As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding."

"May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan."

The Prime Minister went on to note: "Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dreams and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom be ideal companions in the journey of life."

"A wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime."

"May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time. Greetings and best wishes to both the families for the wedding festivities. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me for the wedding reception."

"I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion. With infinite blessings to Palak and Mithoon."

Mithoon, who is known for tracks like 'Maula Mere Maula', 'Aye Khuda' and 'Phir Mohabbat' ('Murder 2'), expressed his gratitude in a tweet in Hindi: "Your letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."

Palak shared Mithoon's response to the letter on her Twitter.

