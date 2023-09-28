PM Modi, Amit Shah's tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary. 'Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact.Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture,' Modi posted on X.



Home minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “Lata didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage. The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indianness even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata didi on her birth anniversary.”

Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards before declining further ones. In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.Lata Mangeshkar died in February 2022 after suffering a multi-organ failure.