PM Modi congratulates makers of 'The Vaccine War' for highlighting importance of scientists

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the makers of the recently released film 'The Vaccine War' for highlighting the importance of scientists and science.

PM Modi, who addressed a rally after unveiling the development projects in Jodhpur said, "I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed. I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science."

#WATCH राजस्थान: जोधपुर में PM मोदी ने कहा, "मैंने सुना है एक फिल्म आई है द वैक्सीन वॉर, भारत में कोविड से लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने जो रात-दिन मेहनत की, अपने लैब में एक ऋषि की तरह साधना की.. उस फिल्म में इन सभी बातों को दर्शाया गया है...मैं यह फिल्म बनाने… pic.twitter.com/N9vtWkPKsT— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2023

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

'The Vaccine War' narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, "This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish's eye just like Arjun."

Earlier in August, special screenings of 'The Vaccine War' were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor