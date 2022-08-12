PM Modi enquires about Raju Srivastava's health, assures full help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called in comedian and Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava's wife to enquire about his health and offered support, sources from Mr Srivastava's family said.The comedian is still on a ventilator and his condition has not yet improved, they said. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors of AIIMS.Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours.

Following a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty."He is critical and on a ventilator in the ICU," hospital sources had said.He had visited Delhi for four-five days right before his health deteriorated.Raju Srivastava was taken to AIIMS due to sudden chest pain while exercising on the treadmill at the Cult gym in Delhi's South Extension. He has been undergoing treatment since.Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.